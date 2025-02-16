Tim and David discuss the NEW MyMac.com, Credit Karma, Captain America Brave New World, and part two of our 80s movie FaceOff!
2 thoughts on “GeeksPub – FaceOff 80s Movies Round Two”
OMG! Seriously Tim? Ferris Bueller’s Day Off has to be one of the all time greatest movies of the time. It was a comedy, it was meant to be over the top. And the acting was quite great IMO, as they were acting over the top and did it well.
As for movies left off your list, The Last Starfighter (1984) was also one of my favorites from the time, and I still enjoy watching it from time to time. One of the first movies to use extensive green screen and do it fairly well. And of course, Atari was involved in doing the game, and I used elements of the movie in my motion simulator game at Bally Sente, called Shrike Avenger. And what about The Breakfast Club? Or Weird Science? Where is War Games?
But then again you have Cocktail on your list, and I thought that was a horrible movie.
OMG, so many other great movies: Aliens, Big, Back to the Future, Caddyshack, 48 hours, Ghostbusters, Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Airplane, Who Framed Roger Rabbit…