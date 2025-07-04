Essential Apple Podcast 306: Liquid Glass and other shiny new things

Simon and Nick are back, after a series of “Calendar Difficulties” and then the fact that before WWDC unless you are into all the speculation and rumours there isn’t a great deal really going on. So anyway here we are and here it all is Apple OS’s 26, Liquid Glass everywhere and a lot more besides. As ever we discuss all of that and more.

Sorry about my sound, something was making a horrible buzzing – I cleaned it up but if means my half of the recording is subpar. Will have to troubleshoot…

Recorded 15th June 2025

On this week’s show

NICK RILEY

Spligosh in the Slack

Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube

Nick’s church stream videos on You Tube

APPLE

Apples Liquid Glass design is paving the way for AR glasses – TechCrunch

Everything Apple Announced at WWDC 2025 – Wired

Everything Announced at Apple WWDC 2025: Unified OS Redesign – CNet

macOS Tahoe vs Sequoia:Whats different, whats new, should you update? – Macworld

