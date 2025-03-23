Essential Apple Podcast 304: UK wants Spooks in iPhones

Obscenely late putting this one up – Sorry!
Anyway, Simon and Nick got together to look at the news and the biggest things at the time were the iPhone 16e and the UK’s disgraceful and abhorrent attempt to force a backdoor into iCloud not only for UK citizens but everyone, everywhere. Simon and Nick chat over those and a several other things (as ever).
Recorded 2nd March 2025
On this week’s show
NICK RILEY
- Spligosh in the Slack
- Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube
- Nick’s church stream videos on You Tube
APPLE
- 5 reasons to buy the iPhone 16e and 3 reasons to skip – Tom’s Guide
- The future of Apple Vision Pro is in medicine – Popular Science
- Watch Apple TV On Android – Apple Magazine
- A new Adobe Photoshop app is coming to iPhones – Engadget
- Apple’s Acquisition of Pixelmator is Complete – PetaPixel
- Apple Launches New ‘Invites’ App – MacRumors
SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
- Skype Is Finally Shutting Down on May 5 – MacRumors
SECURITY & PRIVACY
- Apple pulls data protection tool after UK government security row – BBC
- What Apple pulling UK Advanced Data Protection means for you – BBC
- US Probes UK’s Apple Encryption Demand for Possible Treaty Violation – MacRumors
