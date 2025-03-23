Essential Apple Podcast 304: UK wants Spooks in iPhones

Obscenely late putting this one up – Sorry!

Anyway, Simon and Nick got together to look at the news and the biggest things at the time were the iPhone 16e and the UK’s disgraceful and abhorrent attempt to force a backdoor into iCloud not only for UK citizens but everyone, everywhere. Simon and Nick chat over those and a several other things (as ever).

Recorded 2nd March 2025

On this week’s show

NICK RILEY

Spligosh in the Slack

Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube

Nick’s church stream videos on You Tube

APPLE

5 reasons to buy the iPhone 16e and 3 reasons to skip – Tom’s Guide Heres why the iPhone 16e doesnt have MagSafe, according to Apple – Macworld How Fast is Apple’s First-Ever 5G Modem? The Results Are Surprising – MacRumors

The future of Apple Vision Pro is in medicine – Popular Science

Watch Apple TV On Android – Apple Magazine

A new Adobe Photoshop app is coming to iPhones – Engadget

Apple’s Acquisition of Pixelmator is Complete – PetaPixel

Apple Launches New ‘Invites’ App – MacRumors

SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

Skype Is Finally Shutting Down on May 5 – MacRumors

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Apple pulls data protection tool after UK government security row – BBC What Apple pulling UK Advanced Data Protection means for you – BBC

US Probes UK’s Apple Encryption Demand for Possible Treaty Violation – MacRumors

