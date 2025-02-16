Essential Apple Podcast 303: Zombies, Zombies

Well it is 2025! So guess what? The Essential Apple is back again, late as ever… anyway Nick and Simon talk about some stuff in the news and wander around as usual.

Sorry it isn’t the best recording we ever did, something was causing a bit of a buzz on Simon’s mic, cleaed up as best as possible and hopefully fixed next time…

Recorded 2nd February 2025

Listen to the show:

This and other episodes are available at:

On this week’s show

NICK RILEY

Spligosh in the Slack

Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube

Nick’s church stream videos on You Tube

NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE (14:44)

Macally Mac Keyboard with USB Hub | Dual USB C / USB A – Macally

Plug In Night Light Desk Lamp with Safe Phone Charging – Macally

APPLE

Apples reports record revenue for Q1 2025 (with charts) – Six Colors

Reminder: You really need to update your Apple devices this weekend – MacWorld

Why Apple Vision Pro’s $3,500 price is actually a selling point – 9to5Mac

Apple AR glasses for Mac reportedly cancelled heres why – Tom’s Guide

Best cloud storage for Mac: online storage for Macs & Apple devices – Macworld

SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

Apple, Meta and Microsoft CEOs weigh in on AI startup DeepSeek – Quartz

This Diamond Battery Last 5,700 Years – Popular Mechanics

‘Groundbreaking’ sickle cell disease treatment approved for NHS use – The Guardian.

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Security Bite: Top macOS threat found riding the DeepSeek wave – 9to5Mac

SLAP and FLOP security flaws affect all current Apple devices – 9to5Mac

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

How to reset an Apple ID password – Macworld

RCS messaging on iPhone: New ways to chat with Android friends – Cult of Mac

