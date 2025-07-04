Essential Apple Extra: Nemo Review of ThinkSound ov202w Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

No you’re not going mad, and yes there should have been a show by now! Unfortunately with Bank Holidays, and Nick’s Choir, and his Church Circuit commitments, and me being a bit unwell/under the weather it didn’t work out. Besides which, I can’t say there is a lot of news worth talking about to be honest! However, we will be back after WWDC to bring you all our thoughts on that – we promise.

Anyway this a little Extra to give you a little update and to let you listen to Nemo’s review of the excellent ThinkSound ov202w Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Recorded 26th May 2025

On this week’s show

NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE (00:05)

ThinkSound ov202w Wireless Over-Ear Headphones John loves these and verified Amazon buyers agree with 5 stars abounding…

Amazon – US $184 USD or UK £194 UKP

