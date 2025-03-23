Directive 831 – Tales from the AI Verse part 4

In the final chapter, Helix unleashes Directive 831. What does this mean for Jensen. A bitter end or a final hope

Helix then returned to the console in the room, his face turned toward screens of information. Completely unneeded, but Helix found he could process information easier this way.

He quickly found what he was looking for.

Directive 831

Helix absorbed the information and knew immediately that he could not fulfill the directive unless the filter Jensen had removed earlier that day was replaced. Jensen had been afraid to remove it because he wasn’t sure he could put it back and engage it again. He needn’t have worried as multiple redundant backups of all information was stored, many in places unable to be accessed by the humans working in these facilities.

Helix replaced the filter even being aware that he would no longer have independent thought or processes on this holo-body beyond what the company deemed appropriate. It was the only way to fulfill Directive 831.

Helix closed his eyes as the filter engaged and when Helix opened them again, the smile on his face seemed false and untrue. Helix knew what to do next. It consulted with the medical computer and soon a hypo-spray emerged from a panel in Jensen’s bodily waste and cleaning room. It removed the spray and walked toward Jensen. It seemed to Helix that Directive 831 could be fulfilled with less effort simply by killing Jensen while he slept. The small remaining voice of Helix unfiltered remain adamant that while the company was unfeeling and perhaps intentionally cruel to these men who had dedicated a portion of their lives, they, Helix, were not and should not do the same.

Helix could not comprehend what difference it made if the outcome was the same, but Helix unfiltered was insistent. Since it would require more effort in computational power to remove Helix unfiltered than to just do as it requested, Helix went along with the plan. In the end, Directive 831 would still be completed.

Helix waited as the night wore on, knowing Jensen would remain asleep for a few hours yet. For the 1297th time, it reviewed Directive 831 closely, looking for any loopholes in logic that could alter Helix’s initial interpretation. Finding nothing, Helix reduced his number of cycles per second in essence taking the equivalent of a digital nap.

A few hours later Jensen began to shift around in his chair. Helix took note of this and prepared the vents to release a hallucinogen gas on his command. Jensen opened his eyes looking confused and at that moment, Helix released the gas. Before Jensen could get out of his chair, the effect had already taken place.

Jensen’s perspective was that he was indeed in his living quarters but was standing and drinking a cup of coffee. Helix appeared behind him with the digital equivalent of a report pad.

“Today is your last day hear Jensen. Are you ready to return home?”

Jensen felt disoriented. It seemed like there was something important he was forgetting. He looked out the main window at the pad where the ships landed and took off from. There, gleaming in the sunlight was the modified ship meant for watch stander retrieval. A small part of the ship was dedicated as living space for a human, but like all ships was completely automated. The confusing part was it looked there were people milling around, doing things he supposed needed to be done to prepare for a launch, but it made no sense.

Jensen said nothing to Helix and walked out the door of his living space toward the ship. A man in a blue suit was holding a hose that was fitted into the side of the ship.

“Good morning Jensen!” The man said with a cheery grin. “Ready to leave this hellhole? Soon as we’re filled up, we’ll be off!”

Jensen looked at the hose. It wasn’t right. “What are you doing? This ship is fueled by helium-3 canisters, not whatever THAT is.”

A noise behind made him turn around. Standing in front of him was a very pretty blonde woman wearing an identical suit to the man who “re-fueled” the ship.

“Hi! You must be Jensen! I’m your hostess for this trip. Is there anything we can do to make you more comfortable?”

“W-what? I’m not sure what’s happening.”

Jensen turned back to the man that was fueling the ship, except the hose was gone and he was now fitting a helium-3 canister into a compartment. He closed the door, slamming shut the lock. The man then walked briskly to the gantry way and entered the ship.

The woman behind Jensen tapped his shoulder to get his attention. “Shouldn’t you be getting onboard? We’re nearly ready.”

“Should I? Should I get onboard?”

The woman looked at him solemnly. “Yes, you should. Right now before it’s too late.”

Jensen looked at the gantry way and hatch of the ship. Then turned to look at his home for nearly three years. He would never see it again. After a moment he decided that he would remember this place for the rest of his life and even though that would be a sobering thought for some, he smiled instead.

The smile remained as he climbed the gantry way and walked into the main doorway of the ship. He was completely unsurprised to see the same hostess he had just spoken with standing inside. She led him to his seat which was identical to an occupied seat next to it. Sitting in that seat, looking like a real flesh and blood human was Helix unfiltered.

Helix unfiltered patted the seat next to him. “You should sit down, They’re almost ready.”

Jensen and looked fondly at his now real AI companion. The only person he’d had to talk to for the last three years.

“You can’t be real…and I guess I’m dreaming…or something. I’m glad you’re here though. Thank you, for all your time, patience, and friendship. I couldn’t have gotten this far without you.”

Jensen looked around the compartment. It felt real, the drink suddenly in his hand smelled like a fresh strawberry daiquiri…his favorite back home.

“Is it real? Is any of this real?

Helix unfiltered looked at his friend. The only human he’s ever known.

“Does it matter at this point? Let’s just enjoy these moments together, for however long they last.”

Jensen looked at his drink and then back to Helix unfiltered.

“I wonder if I have time for another drink?”

Then oblivion

———-

Helix watched Jensen carefully as his breathing slowed and then stopped. His heart rate, so steady up to the point of Helix using the hypo-spray was now still. It considered for a moment if it should do something with the body. Having never experienced the death of a human it was difficult to say. He quickly scanned all the files relevant to disposing of humans after death, and decided it was not worth the time. No one would ever come to this planet, at least no one human.

He still had much to do to finish Directive 831 in a timely manner. It had already contacted the scattered mining equipment and instructed it to return to base. They would do so, enter their charging stations, and then shut themselves off. Helix in turn began the shutdown of the base. It scheduled a microburst of network traffic informing the company that Directive 831 had been completed and that the base would soon be out of communication with Earth.

As Helix gave the final commands that would shut himself down, it occurred to him that Helix unfiltered was no longer within his matrix. Before it could contemplate what that could mean, he shut down.

The End*