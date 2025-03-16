Directive 831 – Tales from the AI Verse part 3

With no ship coming to bring him home to Earth, Jensen has to deal with not just the fact that he has been abandoned, but that he can’t even plead his case. Desperately seeking answers, he asks his AI companion what’s to become of the other miners.

“How…how many others are out there…like me…abandoned and left behind…to just…die?”

Helix’s holographic body had moved to the window and looked out.

“As you know, there are 25 planets with helium-3 extraction programs. Four already had replacement watch standers on the way when the project’s focus turned away from helium-3. In two cases, the replacement watch stander left the ship to begin their 5 year rotation and the contractors ending their rotations are returning to Earth. Those people are now stranded on their planets just as you are.

Helix turned from the window to look back at Jensen.

“In another instance, both watch standers left their planet together and presumably will make it back to Earth alive. In the last instance, both watch standers were aware of the change, and the replacement watch stander refused to exit or open the ship. Shortly thereafter, communications were lost with both the ship and the planet. It is unknown what occurred, but the presumption is the ship and a significant portion of the base were destroyed.”

Jensen looked up from his chair. “Why do you assume that?”

“Because of the expense of transferring the mining equipment from Earth and the rational that scheduled maintenance would be required to have a good return on investment. Multiple redundant systems were installed to ensure communications would not be interrupted by component failure or a deliberate attempt to sabotage such systems. Since those redundant systems have indeed failed, the assumption is that most or all of the base has been destroyed.”

A terrible thought struck Jensen. “So what about the other 21 planets?”

“Six had a reduced output of helium-3 and no replacement watch stander had been scheduled as the operation was no longer cost efficient. All six watch standers had returned to Earth and completed their contracts at a reduced rate. Four others had catastrophic equipment failures and their watch standers had been removed and their employment terminated upon arrival on Earth along with a significant fine for not maintaining the equipment properly. The policy changed before replacement equipment had been shipped.”

Jensen laughed bitterly. “So I’m going to die because I did my job well.”

Helix walked toward Jensen, the odd flickering his body produced was significantly reduced as if removing the company imposed filter allowed for much more realistic while moving. He stood in front of Jensen while he remained in his seat.

“I would not have phrased it as such, but it is accurate.”

Jensen’s voice remained calm in spite of the inner turmoil he was feeling. He wasn’t sure why or for how long he could continue in this state, but for now he was still rational.

“The others? The other eleven planets?”

“Unfortunately, all eleven watch standers on those planets will never leave. Some already had resupply ships on the way before the policy change and presumably will be able to survive longer than you. In the end, it will be the same.”

Helix moved toward the makeshift food preparation center.

I’ve selected a meal for you.You require sustenance and hydration. Especially after what you have learned today.”

Jensen looked at Helix with astonishment. “What makes you think I’m even remotely hungry? Gotta save all those meals to ration out!”

Helix surmised Jensen was beginning to become irrational. Not unexpected, but Helix had his own tasks as defined by his programming, but it almost felt (a distinct alien concept for a hologram) like there was more to it, that it had meaning beyond who Helix was or could be.

“We can discuss that tomorrow and I will help you design a system of minimal intake to stretch out the rations you have with no waste.”

Jensen found that he was hungry in spite of himself. “Fine, we can discuss it tomorrow”

Jensen sat at the table and barely looked at his ration. It was designed to smell like real food and to approximate the texture and taste as well. He ate the entire thing wordlessly while Helix stood nearby, by all appearances, paying little attention to Jensen.

Once he finished eating, Jensen moved to the comfortable chair in the lounge and turned on the vid screen. He quickly found a holo-novel he had intended to watch a few days ago and engaged it without really seeing the screen.

He felt so tired and without realizing it soon closed his eyes and was fast asleep.

Helix listened to the slow breathing from Jensen, but in actuality it wasn’t necessary as Helix had placed a small amount of Trank-eeze into the water Jensen had drank. Colorless, odorless, and tasteless, it eased Jensen’s troubled mind into a state of unconsciousness.

Helix then returned to the console in the room, his face turned toward screens of information. Completely unneeded, but Helix found he could process information easier this way.

He quickly found what he was looking for.

Directive 831