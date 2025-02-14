Captain America – Brave New World – Review

Today was opening day, and as we have done since he was four years old, I took my son to see a Marvel movie on opening weekend. I had been taking by other son, Felix, as well, but he is grown and no longer living at home. Now it’s just Cole and I, and we were really excited to see this one.

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson took the mantle of Captain America at the end of Avengers: End Game, and spent one season on Disney+ struggling to fill Steve Rogers shoes in a good, but not great, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Steve Rogers had the advantage of the Super Solider Serum, giving him enhanced abilities that Sam Wilson does not enjoy. As the Falcon, I loved his character, and was 100% in favor of his taking the role of Cap. In practice, with the falcon wings, I think it works, but I do wish he also had taken some flavor of the Serum. But I get why Marvel didn’t go that route.

The new Falcon is fun as Cap’s sidekick, and I look forward to seeing more from that actor in that roll. Mini-series maybe?!

As much as I would like to say I loved this new film, I can only say I enjoyed it, but would have enjoyed it more if it were 40 minutes shorter. There are some great visuals, but the story drags a little too long with too many plot holes for my taste. It feels more like a movie in search of a vision rather than the brilliance that Winter Solider or Civil War had been. The director disappears in this movie, bringing nothing really new to the MCU.

Harrison Ford fills in well for the departed William Hurt, who had played the character going all the way back to the first MCU Hulk movie. I would have loved to see him in the roll, but Marvel had to recast after his untimely and sad passing, and who better to get that Han Solo himself?

There is also another “Widow” character for… reasons. She brings nothing to the movie and is a waste of time. They already have a new Widow, the brilliant Florence Pugh (who steals all the screen time in the Hawkeye series, also on Disney+)

Captain America: Brave New World is a good, fun movie to watch that is steeped in Marvel movie lore, but previous viewing is really not required. Too long to make a great movie, and I was ready to go when it finally ended.

Also, Cole got the very cool Captain America flight helmet popcorn bucket, and is VERY pleased it it!