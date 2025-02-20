Apple’s Image Playground Isn’t All Bad

Apple’s Image Playground app has been getting not so great reviews. I’ve played with it a little and I will agree it is not great. I’ve gotten some crazy results. However, it isn’t unusable.

This past weekend I was helping a friend with his website. We needed some simple images that he didn’t have photos of. Instead of taking pictures with a camera or searching the internet I pulled up Image Playground.

We only needed simple images like raw steak, eggs, candles and soap, and essential oils.

Here are the results I got:

Those were perfect for what we needed. Then I asked for an image of wool and got this:

Not what I was expecting! A few images down I did get this:

What’s the conclusion of all this? Apple Intelligence still has a long way to go to compete with the other image generators out there. However, in a bind (and with simple image requests) it might just give you what you need.