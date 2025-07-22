A Tribute to Tim Robertson

I never met Tim, and I only “spoke” to him once or twice. And yet I knew all about him – his job, his hobbies, his cars, his love of music and of course his love for his family. How? From his amazing podcasts, where he would talk to his great friend David Cohen at great length about all of these things and many more. With heartfelt passion. He always loved to share his opinion yet respected others’ opinions even when they disagreed with his (but they were wrong!).

He had many many friends accumulated across his many years in Podcasting (and even before that) because it was pretty much impossible to dislike him. He was a font of knowledge and experience in so many ways… and without him so many many podcasts, podcasters, and writers probably wouldn’t exist.

I remember when I first sort of “accidentally” became a podcaster as I drifted from listener, to guest, to co-host to host of the Essential Apple Tim reassured me, told me I was doing fine, that my very simple and basic equipment was perfectly adequate, and most of all to “talk about things you love and the rest will just come.” “Don’t worry about the numbers, set a minimum level you’d feel it is worth podcasting for and if you’ve got more than that you don’t need to care about it.” “If you are looking to get rich, or famous podcasting most likely isn’t for you, almost no one makes any money doing this” Tim was like that, genuinely keen to help and offer real advice (and practical help too).

I am going to miss him, and his weekly chats with David (which always made you feel like you were a part of the discussion) and his almost boundless love of life. The world feels a little emptier without him somehow.

And just in case you don’t know: