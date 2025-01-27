MyMac Podcast 1003: Who Cares?

This week Guy has swanned off somewhere and can’t be bothered to come and do a show, so we have a welcome guest on yes you’ve guessed it Mr Karl Madden, we thought we’d discuss a couple of topics and see where we go with with them.

Links:

Gaz’s Link:- The end of the world

Sony is halting production of recordable Blu-ray, MiniDiscs and MiniDV cassettes

