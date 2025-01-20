MyMac Podcast 1002: A Bad Honey-do list

Everyone loves to save money and the promise of the browser extension ‘Honey’ was to get you the best price and discounts on stuff you were planning on buying. It turns out though that Honey allegedly also was doing some shady stuff in the background. Including possibly colluding with some resellers so that you didn’t get the biggest discount you might have gotten. Link to the video showing the allegations below.
Also Gaz’s audio was not great for show 1000 and it’s ALL his fault…or maybe the fault of some other person on the show, but why point fingers?
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in Apple Podcasts
Links:
Gaz’s Link:-
For Picks Sake
Guy:-:
Gaz :-:
Contact Info:
Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback
MyMac Google Voice 703-828-4677
Patron Link: Macparrot
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot
Paypal Link: Macparrot
Guy@mymac.com
MacParrot and VertShark on Twitter
MacParrot on BlueSky
Gaz@mymac.com
GazMaz on Mastadon: Gazmaz@c.im and on Bluesky
GuyandGaz on Twitter and Bluesky
Feedback@mymac.com
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.