On episode 430 of Geekiest Show Ever, Melissa and Elisa discuss some iOS 18 tips, their thoughts on the state of social media and using Bluesky. Be sure to check out our full show notes and click our affiliate links: https://www.geekiestshowever.com/gse430-bluesky/ Do you have questions about what you heard in this episode? Please send us your feedback. You can email us: podcast at geekiestshowever dot com. Follow us on social media like Mastodon and Bluesky for additional tips and conversation. We’d like to hear from you, so let us know which tech topics interest you most. Find Melissa here: https://www.TheMacMommy.com/ and find Elisa here: https://@senseidai.bsky.social. Geekiest Show Ever is an independent publication and has not been authorized, sponsored, or otherwise approved by Apple Inc. Products made by Apple mentioned in this podcast are a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. Please click Melissa’s affiliate link to enjoy the Setapp extended trial using themacmommy promo code.

Reference Links

When you’re ready to try out Setapp, use Melissa’s promo code themacmommy and enjoy the 30-day extended trial! Clicking this link will take you directly to the site and it automatically enters the promo code for you.

Don’t forget to use Rakuten to get additional cash back when you shop! When you purchase a Setapp subscription, even a trial, you can take advantage of the cash back bonus from Rakuten, so be sure to have signed up for that first!

Click here for Melissa’s Rakuten referral link. Click here for Elisa’s Rakuten referral link.

Use this Mint Mobile referral link to get a credit on your new account.

Bluesky Climbs to 24 Million Users, AOC Now Has 1 Million Followers: Should You Join?

Bluesky vs. Twitter (now X): Similarities and Differences in 2024

Decoder episode with Bluesky CEO Jay Graber

Why You Should Be Using Bluesky’s ‘App Passwords’

Bluesky Firehose in 3D (live)

Bluesky User Count

Stats for Bluesky by Jaz

Since I’ve been here for a while… here are some useful features on Bluesky that you might not have discovered yet!

Check the Apple Security Updates page to see if your Apple gear is up to date.

A big thanks to MacPaw for the review licenses so we could evaluate this service for our listeners.

Follow Us on Socials!

Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/geekiestshowever.bsky.social

Mastodon: https://techhub.social/@GeekiestShowEver

Audio Link