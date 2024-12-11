MyMac Podcast 997: Finally, some Intelligence

No, not from the MyMac crew but in the upcoming point release of MacOS 15.2 Sequoia. Most are already out in iOS which tells you a lot about Apple’s priorities these days. Also BTW, the final score of the first “What are the Odds” was Gaz +100, Guy -270. So pretty close

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

Gaz’s Link:- A little late me thinks

https://9to5mac.com/2024/12/03/data-brokers-may-be-banned-from-selling-your-personal-data-without-good-reason/

For Picks Sake

Guy:-:

Gaz :-:

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback

MyMac Google Voice 703-828-4677

Patron Link: Macparrot

Ko-Fi link: Macparrot

Paypal Link: Macparrot

Guy@mymac.com

MacParrot and VertShark on Twitter

MacParrot on BlueSky

Gaz@mymac.com

GazMaz on Mastadon: Gazmaz@c.im and on Bluesky

GuyandGaz on Twitter and Bluesky

Feedback@mymac.com