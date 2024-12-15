On episode 429 of Geekiest Show Ever, Melissa and Elisa share the deals they scored on tech and services with discounts you can use plus tips for how to enjoy new gadgets in your home. Be sure to check out our full show notes and click our affiliate links: https://www.geekiestshowever.com/gse429-cyber-savings/ Do you have questions about what you heard in this episode? Please send us your feedback. You can email us: podcast at geekiestshowever dot com. Follow us on social media like Mastodon and Bluesky for additional tips and conversation. We’d like to hear from you, so let us know which tech topics interest you most. Find Melissa here: https://www.TheMacMommy.com/ and find Elisa here: https://mastodon.social/@senseidai. Geekiest Show Ever is an independent publication and has not been authorized, sponsored, or otherwise approved by Apple Inc. Products made by Apple mentioned in this podcast are a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. Please click Melissa’s affiliate link to enjoy the Setapp extended trial using themacmommy promo code.

Let’s Mess Around with Light!

meross Smart LED Strip Lights Works with Apple HomeKit, 16.4ft WiFi RGB Strip, Compatible with Siri, Alexa&Google and SmartThings, App Control, Color Changing Led Strips for Bedroom, TV, Party

Govee RGBIC LED Strip Lights, Smart LED Lights for Bedroom, Bluetooth LED Lights APP Control, DIY Multiple Colors on One Line, Color Changing LED Strip Lighting Music Sync, Christmas Decor, 16.4ft

Linkind Matter Smart RGBTW Bulb, WiFi Smart Light Bulbs, Work with Apple Home, Siri, Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, Color Changing Light Bulbs Mood Light, Music Sync, A19 E26 60W, 2.4Ghz WiFi 6 Pack

ECOELER Motion Sensor LED Disk Light, 16W 1000Lm, 3000K/4000K/5000K Selectable Motion Activated Light Fixture, Closet Light with Time Countdown for Indoor, Closet,Hallway, Stair

YLXS 30-LED Motion Sensor Under Cabinet Lights, Magnetic Rechargeable Under Counter Closet Light, Wireless Night Light Bar Stick-On, 2-Pack, Cool White

2nd time purchasing this centering TV mount: Mounting Dream UL Listed TV Wall Mount for Most 26-55 Inch TVs, Full Motion TV Mount with Perfect Center Design, Articulating Wall Mount TV Bracket Swivel and Tilt, Max VESA 400x400mm, Up to 77LBS

Capture That Elf on a Shelf in ACTION!

eufy Security Indoor Cam C210, Home Security Camera, 1080p Resolution 360° PTZ, Plug-in Security Indoor Camera with 2.4G Wi-Fi, Human/Motion AI, Night Vision, AI Tracking, HomeBase 3 Compatible

UYODM 2Pack Adhesive Metal Wall Mount Compatible with Eufy Security Solo Indoor Cam E220 & P24, No Drilling VHB Stick On or Screw Install, Two Ways Install Camera Mounting Bracket Get The Best View

2Pack Gutter Mount Compatible with eufy Security SoloCam S220/C210, eufyCam 2C/2C Pro, 3/S330, 2/2 Pro, 3C/S300, 360°Adjustable Weatherproof Mounting Bracket for Eufy Security Camera

Check the Apple Security Updates page to see if your Apple gear is up to date.

