MyMac Podcast 995: Socially being Tracked

Unsure of where you are? Need someone else to tell you where to go? Constantly misplace your Apple stuff or feel the need to MAYBE be tracked everywhere you go? Boy do I have an application and service for you! Also dropping nearly all my social media sites except for Twitter/X and Bluesky

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

Gaz’s Link:-

For Picks Sake

Guy:-: Raycue M4 Mac Mini hub with storage

Gaz :-: ProtoArc Bluetooth Keyboard

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback

MyMac Google Voice 703-828-4677

Patron Link: Macparrot

Ko-Fi link: Macparrot

Paypal Link: Macparrot

Guy@mymac.com

MacParrot and VertShark on Twitter

MacParrot on BlueSky

Gaz@mymac.com

GazMaz on Mastadon: Gazmaz@c.im and on Bluesky

GuyandGaz on Twitter and Bluesky

Feedback@mymac.com