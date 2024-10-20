MyMac Podcast 992: Might as well jump

As hard as it may be to believe now, but once upon a time the rivalry was so embittered between Mac and Windows users that entire articles were written singing the praises of one or the other. Such foolishness is mostly behind us now and people typically choose what OS they run based on need. Certainly preferences are part of that but… just imagine that some people…some people mind you, may want to switch to one or the other. Obviously not going from the Mac to Windows since the Mac is most assuredly the better platform…what? Huh, maybe that rivalry hasn’t completely gone away.
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in Apple Podcasts
Links:
Gaz’s Link:-
For Picks Sake
Guy:-:
Gaz :-:
Contact Info:
Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback
MyMac Google Voice 703-828-4677
Patron Link: Macparrot
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot
Paypal Link: Macparrot
MacParrot and VertShark on Twitter
Vertshark on Instagram and Threads
Macparrot on Counter-Social and Mastodon.social
Gaz@mymac.com
GazMaz on Twitter Mastadon: Gazmaz@c.im
GuyandGaz on Twitter
Feedback@mymac.com
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.