MyMac Podcast 991: Can you hear me now? Good!

Guy Serle

We are so addicted to our smart phones that we carry them every and just assume that we’ll always have a way to communicate with our loved ones. Many have recently discovered however that you can’t always count on that, so what’s the alternative? Apple’s Satellite communication services to the rescue…well for some people anyway.

