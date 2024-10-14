MyMac Podcast 991: Can you hear me now? Good!

We are so addicted to our smart phones that we carry them every and just assume that we’ll always have a way to communicate with our loved ones. Many have recently discovered however that you can’t always count on that, so what’s the alternative? Apple’s Satellite communication services to the rescue…well for some people anyway.
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in Apple Podcasts
Links:
Gaz’s Link:-
For Picks Sake
Guy:-:
Gaz :-:
Contact Info:
Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback
MyMac Google Voice 703-828-4677
Patron Link: Macparrot
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot
Paypal Link: Macparrot
MacParrot and VertShark on Twitter
Vertshark on Instagram and Threads
Macparrot on Counter-Social and Mastodon.social
Gaz@mymac.com
GazMaz on Twitter Mastadon: Gazmaz@c.im
GuyandGaz on Twitter
Feedback@mymac.com
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.