GSE426 iUSB-C Clearly Now

On episode 426 of Geekiest Show Ever, Melissa tells Elisa all about her new tech toys and how she's achieved USB-C zen in the purplest of ways. Elisa is knitting some amazing technicolor socks.

Melissa’s Mobile Field Kit

Apple MacBook Air M3, Apple iPad Air M2, and Apple Pencil Pro were all upgraded with Apple’s Back to School promotion. Now her newly-minted college student has a sweet Apple MacBook Pro M1 Pro for classes and they both look forward to learning more about Procreate and Affinity apps on iPad together.

Everything now charges with USB-C and/or MagSafe. Yay for consistency!

Also pictured: Apple iPhone 15 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple AirPods Pro 2, Anker MagSafe Battery Pack, Anker Nano Pro USB-C Charger, PopSockets Phone Wallet, Memory Foam Tips for AirPods Pro, AirPods Pro Silicone Case, iPhone Case, MacBook Air Case, iPad Air Case

Elisa’s Technocolor Socks

Check the Apple Security Updates page to see if your Apple gear is up to date.

A big thanks to MacPaw for the review licenses so we could evaluate this service for our listeners.

