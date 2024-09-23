MyMac Podcast 989: So What’s Next

Looking into our imaginary Crystal Ball, Apple still has some big hardware items to update and we might take a guess when they’ll released using nothing but numbers pulled right oo

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

Gaz’s Link:-

For Picks Sake

Guy:-:

Gaz :-:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o8jFJAtVyr8

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback

MyMac Google Voice 703-828-4677

Patron Link: Macparrot

Ko-Fi link: Macparrot

Paypal Link: Macparrot

MacParrot and VertShark on Twitter

Vertshark on Instagram and Threads

Macparrot on Counter-Social and Mastodon.social

Gaz@mymac.com

GazMaz on Twitter Mastadon: Gazmaz@c.im

GuyandGaz on Twitter

Feedback@mymac.com