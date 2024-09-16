MyMac Podcast 988: Spending Money

What if Apple had an event and neither of the GMen spent any money? Once you stop laughing, we’ll tell you what if anything we bought and why.

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

Gaz’s Link:-

For Picks Sake

Guy:-: BIG PHONE

Gaz :-: BIG PHONE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o8jFJAtVyr8

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback

MyMac Google Voice 703-828-4677

Patron Link: Macparrot

Ko-Fi link: Macparrot

Paypal Link: Macparrot

MacParrot and VertShark on Twitter

Vertshark on Instagram and Threads

Macparrot on Counter-Social and Mastodon.social

Gaz@mymac.com

GazMaz on Twitter Mastadon: Gazmaz@c.im

GuyandGaz on Twitter

Feedback@mymac.com