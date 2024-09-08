MyMac Podcast 987: What are the Odds?

Guy Serle #Podcasts, MyMac Podcast, Review Leave a comment

The wait is almost over for the next round of significant Apple OS updates and while we could spend hours talking about, we’re not going to since you’ll know what they are by the time you hear this. Instead, we’re going to play a game I’m calling, “What are the Odds?”.

RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

Gaz’s Link:- Stealing money
https://www.engadget.com/entertainment/streaming/alleged-fraudster-got-10-million-in-royalties-using-robots-to-stream-ai-made-music-162944343.html?src=rss

For Picks Sake

Guy:-:

Gaz :-: BIG PHONE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o8jFJAtVyr8

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.comMacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.comGazMaz on TwitterGuyandGaz on TwitterFeedback

MyMac Google Voice 703-828-4677

Patron Link: Macparrot
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot
Paypal Link: Macparrot

MacParrot and VertShark on Twitter
Vertshark on Instagram and Threads
Macparrot on Counter-Social and Mastodon.social
Gaz@mymac.com
GazMaz on Twitter Mastadon: Gazmaz@c.im
GuyandGaz on Twitter
Feedback@mymac.com

Leave a Reply