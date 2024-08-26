MyMac Podcast 986: Why the Mac is better

MacOS has been compared to other operating systems for like, forever. Why is it that Mac users stay with the platform when it’s without a doubt more expensive? With not as much choice for either desktop or laptop solutions? MUCH less software or gaming applications, and less capable of upgrades, especially now since the M-series of processors have arrived? We’re going to explore that topic for a bit this week

