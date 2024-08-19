MyMac Podcast 985: 985 it’s the new 700

Somehow Gaz has managed to put up with me for 700 or so shows. Sure we’ve both missed a week or two and doesn’t Gaz deserve a break from me once in a while? Long walks in the fresh air sounds just like the way to go unless you’re some rando cheesy dude in Duval. Also there’s rumors of a newly redesigned Mac mini because the current one was just not small enough I guess.

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

Gaz’s Link:-

https://www.apple.com/uk/newsroom/2024/08/apple-arcade-launches-three-new-games-in-september-including-nfl-retro-bowl-25

For Picks Sake

Guy:-:

Gaz :-:



Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback

MyMac Google Voice 703-828-4677

Patron Link: Macparrot

Ko-Fi link: Macparrot

Paypal Link: Macparrot

MacParrot and VertShark on Twitter

Vertshark on Instagram and Threads

Macparrot on Counter-Social and Mastodon.social

Gaz@mymac.com

GazMaz on Twitter Mastadon: Gazmaz@c.im

GuyandGaz on Twitter

Feedback@mymac.com