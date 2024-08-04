MyMac Podcast 984: Apple Makes Money

Apple’s 3rd quarter results are in and to no one’s surprise, Apple made a lot of money. Maybe the surprise is where they made it as much as how they made it. Also, we haven’t talked about it much, but our 700th show is just 1 show away. Anything you want us to talk about? Let us know or we’ll just drone on as usual. And of course thank you Karl for stepping in over the past couple of shows.

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

Gaz’s Link:- Yeah I bet they did, let’s not have any human interaction at all. I’ll tell you why it’s because we’ll die a lonely existence otherwise!

Google not to air Olympics ad

For Picks Sake

Guy:-: A fantastic and free vet based compressor/limiter. LoudMax.

Gaz :-: Found this useful and have off the back of looking through it downloaded a couple of games.



Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback

MyMac Google Voice 703-828-4677

Patron Link: Macparrot

Ko-Fi link: Macparrot

Paypal Link: Macparrot

MacParrot and VertShark on Twitter

Vertshark on Instagram and Threads

Macparrot on Counter-Social and Mastodon.social

Gaz@mymac.com

GazMaz on Twitter Mastadon: Gazmaz@c.im

GuyandGaz on Twitter

Feedback@mymac.com