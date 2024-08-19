GSE423 Setapp

On episode 423 of Geekiest Show Ever, Elisa and Melissa discuss Setapp and why it’s a good value. Use Melissa’s promo code for an extended free trial! Look for a special link in our full show notes. Do you have questions about what you heard in this episode? Send us your feedback. You can email us: podcast at geekiestshowever dot com. Follow us on Mastodon for additional tips and conversation. We’d like to hear from you, so let us know which tech topics interest you most. Find Melissa here and find Elisa here. Geekiest Show Ever is an independent publication and has not been authorized, sponsored, or otherwise approved by Apple Inc. Products made by Apple mentioned in this podcast are a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

Topics Discussed & Apps Reviewed

Melissa used Scanner Pro to fax a document with ease and for a low cost. Check out Scanner Pro by Readdle.

Setapp

Melissa recommends Setapp because it’s now possible to find a combination of apps within Setapp that do the job better than a single subscription to one really expensive app and you’ll still end up paying less. If you’re a gig worker, small business, or freelancer, then you can most likely justify the annual cost for a subscription since you can probably find a set of apps to help you run your business. Ask your CPA, but the cost of the subscription is probably a business expense write-off. If you have college or high school students at home or you’re married to a teacher like Melissa is, then a Family subscription plan is a really great bargain for everyone. There are now over 250 apps for Mac and iOS included in one subscription that can be shared across four family members with four Macs and iOS devices.

Listen to Elisa and Melissa talk about their experiences with using Setapp so you can make an informed decision. When you’re ready to try it out, use Melissa’s promo code themacmommy and enjoy the 30-day extended trial! Clicking that link will take you directly to the site and automatically enter the promo code for you.

Don’t forget to use Rakuten to get additional cash back when you shop! When you purchase a Setapp subscription, even a trial, you can take advantage of the cash back bonus from Rakuten, so be sure to have signed up for that first!

Click here for Melissa’s Rakuten referral link. Click here for Elisa’s Rakuten referral link.

Use this Mint Mobile referral link to get a credit on your new account.

Check the Apple Security Updates page to see if your Apple gear is up to date.

A big thanks to MacPaw for the review licenses so we could evaluate this service for our listeners.

