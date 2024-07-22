MyMac Podcast 982: Apple Intelligence…Delayed

Guy Serle #Podcasts, MyMac Podcast Leave a comment

Apple Intelligence is the biggest feature of the next versions of nearly all of Apple’s operating systems. Except so far other than some slick WWDC demos that didn’t feel like demos but market-speak, there’s been very little concrete evidence any of it is real. Weird power shennanigans are going on this week as well.

RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

Gaz’s Link:-

Checks for a 2nd hand MacBook

https://www.martinnobel.com/techresearch/buying-a-used-macbook-what-to-check

WOW
https://9to5mac.com/2024/07/19/crowdstrike-explained-how-one-faulty-update-killed-half-the-worlds-it-systems/

For Picks Sake

Guy:-

Gaz :-

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.comMacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.comGazMaz on TwitterGuyandGaz on TwitterFeedback

MyMac Google Voice 703-828-4677

Patron Link: Macparrot
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot
Paypal Link: Macparrot

MacParrot and VertShark on Twitter
Vertshark on Instagram and Threads
Macparrot on Counter-Social and Mastodon.social
Gaz@mymac.com
GazMaz on Twitter Mastadon: Gazmaz@c.im
GuyandGaz on Twitter
Feedback@mymac.com

Leave a Reply