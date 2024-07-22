MyMac Podcast 982: Apple Intelligence…Delayed

Apple Intelligence is the biggest feature of the next versions of nearly all of Apple’s operating systems. Except so far other than some slick WWDC demos that didn’t feel like demos but market-speak, there’s been very little concrete evidence any of it is real. Weird power shennanigans are going on this week as well.

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

Gaz’s Link:-

Checks for a 2nd hand MacBook

https://www.martinnobel.com/techresearch/buying-a-used-macbook-what-to-check

WOW

https://9to5mac.com/2024/07/19/crowdstrike-explained-how-one-faulty-update-killed-half-the-worlds-it-systems/

For Picks Sake

Guy:-

Gaz :-

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback

MyMac Google Voice 703-828-4677

Patron Link: Macparrot

Ko-Fi link: Macparrot

Paypal Link: Macparrot

MacParrot and VertShark on Twitter

Vertshark on Instagram and Threads

Macparrot on Counter-Social and Mastodon.social

Gaz@mymac.com

GazMaz on Twitter Mastadon: Gazmaz@c.im

GuyandGaz on Twitter

Feedback@mymac.com