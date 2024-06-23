MyMac Podcast 978: Sure, so there’s new stuff

Guy Serle

The keynote for WWDC has come and gone and holy frijoles was there lots of goodies to digest. Many of which we’ll go over in the next section. The biggest surprise is the new features of Siri in which Apple is trying to improve it instead of taking their cues from the old Ford Model T in which you can ask it anything and receive the answer you want, as long as that answer is “here are some weblinks”.

