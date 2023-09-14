On episode 404 of Geekiest Show Ever, Elisa and Melissa answer listener feedback and share their thoughts on Apple’s September Event dubbed “Wonderlust.” Check out full show notes here https://www.geekiestshowever.com/gse404-dont-disappoint-your-mother/ Do you have questions about what you heard in this episode? Send us your feedback. Email us: podcast at geekiestshowever dot com. Follow us on Mastodon for additional tips and conversation. We’d like to hear from you, so let us know which tech topics interest you most. Elisa can be found at https://twitter.com/elisapacelli1 and Melissa can be found at https://TheMacMommy.com/ Episode art by Melissa Davis where she’s shared her favorite event clips of Mother Nature in action at Apple HQ.

References

Feedback from episode 402: https://www.geekiestshowever.com/gse402-rusty-roadtripper/

History of iCloud – Apple Explained on YouTube

How to Enable Apple WatchOS 8 Assistive Touch to Use Hand Gestures

iPhone 15 Pro Action Button – Everything It Can Do – MacRumors

iCloud Storage Capacities Expand to 12 TB – Cult of Mac

macOS Sonoma Releases September – 9to5Mac

Social Links

@Geekiest Show Ever https://techhub.social/@GeekiestShowEver

@Elisa https://mastodon.social/@senseidai

@Melissa https://mastodon.cloud/@TheMacMommy

https://linktr.ee//themacmommy

Show Us Some Love

(affiliate links ahead)

Melissa loves her eufy cameras. If you decide to purchase a eufy camera, use Melissa’s referral link: https://fbuy.io/eufyus/zp85rwa3

Thinking of switching to Mint Mobile? Use our refer-a-friend links: Elisa’s is http://fbuy.me/tSm4x and Melissa’s is http://fbuy.me/tRqgc

Do you like getting cash back on purchases? Use our Rakuten referral links: Melissa’s is https://www.rakuten.com/r/MELISS95892?eeid=28187 and Elisa’s is: https://www.rakuten.com/r/SENSEI13

Melissa uses PicFindr, a new app from Softorino, to find images for content fast.

Check the Apple Security Updates page to see if your Apple gear is up to date.

Geekiest Show Ever is an independent publication and has not been authorized, sponsored, or otherwise approved by Apple Inc. Products made by Apple mentioned in this podcast are a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

Audio Link