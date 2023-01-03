Let’s Talk Apple 112: December 2022

This month Bart is joined by Adam Christianson from the Mac Cast, and Nick Riley & Simon Parnell from the Essential Apple podcast. The show starts with some followups from previous shows, some regulatory and legal news, and some news from Apple’s various services before moving on to the four main stories — Apple’s continuing efforts to diversify its supply chain, three iCloud security enhancements, some new OS features (Sing, Freeform & Stage Manager on external displays on iPadOS), and Apple’s overhaul of App Store pricing. The show finishes with a quick rundown of some other Apple-related stories that made the news in December.

