MyMac Podcast 911: We’ve got Wood

Guy is back from Zombie-land but it turns out he never went to the dead people place…for now. All the drama that happened in Long Island is explained and saying we have wood might not mean what it sometimes means otherwise.
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in Apple Podcasts
Links:
Question from Bob Wood from the Tuscon Mac User’s Group
Bob says: I am putting together a “Geek Gift Guide” presentation for my local Tucson Macintosh Users Group. I was wondering if you had a recommendation for a budget priced USB microphone suitable for our Zoom meetings?
If you want to skip a step and assume that all of the following is as good as what I’ve recommended above there’s this bundle from Fifine.
For Picks Sake
Guy:-
Gaz:-
Timeout.com list of helpful Ukrainian donation sites
Contact Info:
Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback
Mac & Forth / Mac & Forth Twitter / Karl’s Twitter
Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501
Patron Link: Macparrot
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot
Paypal Link: Macparrot
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.