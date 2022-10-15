MyMac Podcast 911: We’ve got Wood

Guy is back from Zombie-land but it turns out he never went to the dead people place…for now. All the drama that happened in Long Island is explained and saying we have wood might not mean what it sometimes means otherwise.

Links:

Question from Bob Wood from the Tuscon Mac User’s Group

Bob says: I am putting together a “Geek Gift Guide” presentation for my local Tucson Macintosh Users Group. I was wondering if you had a recommendation for a budget priced USB microphone suitable for our Zoom meetings?

Fifine K683A Mic

Neewer boom arm

Desk Stand

If you want to skip a step and assume that all of the following is as good as what I’ve recommended above there’s this bundle from Fifine.

FiFine K683T Bundle

Behringer UMC22 interface

Behringer XM8500 mic

Behringer BA85A mic

OneOdio headphones

For Picks Sake

Guy:-

Gaz:-

Timeout.com list of helpful Ukrainian donation sites

Ukrainian Red Cross

Doctors without borders

Contact Info:

