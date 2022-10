Guy is away enjoy seeing dead people in a museum so hopefully his zombie fetich for this year will be sorted. I decide to go solo and madness nearly ensues.

Mac&Forth: https://www.macandforth.com

Skype +1 Area code 🙂 703-436-9501

Patron Link: https://www.patreon.com/MacParrot?ty=h

Ko-Fi link: https://ko-fi.com/macparrot

Paypal Link: https://www.paypal.me/macparrot