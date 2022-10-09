Let’s Talk Apple 109: September 2022

This month Bart is joined by Gazmaz from the MyMac Podcast. The show starts with some followups from previous shows, one notable number, some legal and regulatory stories, some HR news, and some news from Apple’s various services before moving on to the two main stores — Apple’s new hardware (AirPods Pro 2, Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra & the iPhones 14), and Apple’s new software (WatchOS 9 & iOS 16). The show ends with a quick rundown of some other Appple-related stories that made the news in September.

Detailed show notes are available at https://lets-talk.ie/lta109.

Please consider supporting the show on Patreon at https://patreon.com/ltpod.

Links:

Let’s Talk Apple: http://www.lets-talk.ie/apple @LTPod

Bart Busschots: http://www.bartb.ie @bbusschots

Gazmaz: http://www.mymac.com @gazmaz