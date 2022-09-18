Let’s Talk Photography 108: Cybersecurity for Photographers

In this solo show Bart shares his cybersecurity advice for photographers. The first step is to understand the business models, the second to secure your accounts with strong unique passwords, 2FA & password recovery options, and the third to be sure you have a good backup strategy. Finally, be ware of overly broad terms of service sneaking away your rights to your own work!

Links:

Episode Notes: https://lets-talk.ie/ltp108

Bart Busschots: https://bartb.ie/