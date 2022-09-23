Essential Apple Podcast 261: Bugs, Glitches, & Technical Hitches

OK so the new toys have started to make their way into the hands of the reviewers and the public… and as always there are those who cant help but moan, occasionally with at least some reason I guess… Nick and Jim and Simon get together to chat over the stories that caught their eye…

Recorded 19th September 2022

APPLE

iPhone 14 Pro camera shaking and making noises in TikTok, Snapchat and other third-party apps – CultofMac

Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus has a pricing problem bigger than it is – Digital Trends

Apple’s iPhone dominates the used smartphone market in Indonesia – Apple World Today

watchOS 9 complications have completely ruined the Simple watch face – 9to5Mac

iOS 16’s haptic keyboard is bloomin’ great: Here’s how to turn it on – Cult of Mac

Apple executive confirms incessant iOS 16 clipboard paste permission prompts are a bug – 9to5Mac

iPhone 14 Pro might ‘freeze’ while transferring data from old iPhones – BGR

We Finally Know What The iPhone 14 Pro Max’s Megapill Looks Like (And Why The Dynamic Island Exists) – SlashGear

iPhone Pro needs a radical color revolution – Cult of Mac

M2 MacBook Air vs. M1 MacBook Air: which is best, new or old? – Digital Trends

Full Video of Tim Cook, Jony Ive, and Laurene Powell Jobs Discussing Steve Jobs Archive and More Now Available – MacRumors

iPhone 14 Pro’s 48-Megapixel ProRAW Photos Take Up to Three Times More Storage Than 12-Megapixel Shots – MacRumors

TECHNOLOGY

The Evolution of Camera Phones, Visualized – Simpleghar

Could This Breakthrough Make Plastic Production Truly Circular? – Forbes

First-ever drug treats cataracts – avoiding the need for surgery – Brighter Side News

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Apple Collects the Least Amount of User Data Out of Major Tech Companies, Study Suggests – MacRumors

Apple XProtect is now proactive with periodic malware scans – AppleInsider

VINNE & THE SQUIRRELS

Report: All iPhone 15 models to have Dynamic Island, but not Always-On or ProMotion – 9to5Mac

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

How to set up eSIM on your new iPhone 14 – TechCrunch

This New iOS 16 Feature Is a Game-Changer for Anyone Who Struggles to Keep Track of Taking Their Meds – SELF

Live Home 3D 4.5 – TidBITS

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

Apple website glitch sets iPhone 14 price at $777,777/mo – 9to5Mac

NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE (53:57)

