Essential Apple Podcast 261: Bugs, Glitches, & Technical Hitches

OK so the new toys have started to make their way into the hands of the reviewers and the public… and as always there are those who cant help but moan, occasionally with at least some reason I guess… Nick and Jim and Simon get together to chat over the stories that caught their eye…
Recorded 19th September 2022
On this week's show
APPLE
- iPhone 14 Pro camera shaking and making noises in TikTok, Snapchat and other third-party apps – CultofMac
- Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus has a pricing problem bigger than it is – Digital Trends
- Apple’s iPhone dominates the used smartphone market in Indonesia – Apple World Today
- watchOS 9 complications have completely ruined the Simple watch face – 9to5Mac
- iOS 16’s haptic keyboard is bloomin’ great: Here’s how to turn it on – Cult of Mac
- Apple executive confirms incessant iOS 16 clipboard paste permission prompts are a bug – 9to5Mac
- iPhone 14 Pro might ‘freeze’ while transferring data from old iPhones – BGR
- We Finally Know What The iPhone 14 Pro Max’s Megapill Looks Like (And Why The Dynamic Island Exists) – SlashGear
- iPhone Pro needs a radical color revolution – Cult of Mac
- M2 MacBook Air vs. M1 MacBook Air: which is best, new or old? – Digital Trends
- Full Video of Tim Cook, Jony Ive, and Laurene Powell Jobs Discussing Steve Jobs Archive and More Now Available – MacRumors
- iPhone 14 Pro’s 48-Megapixel ProRAW Photos Take Up to Three Times More Storage Than 12-Megapixel Shots – MacRumors
TECHNOLOGY
- The Evolution of Camera Phones, Visualized – Simpleghar
- Could This Breakthrough Make Plastic Production Truly Circular? – Forbes
- First-ever drug treats cataracts – avoiding the need for surgery – Brighter Side News
SECURITY & PRIVACY
- Apple Collects the Least Amount of User Data Out of Major Tech Companies, Study Suggests – MacRumors
- Apple XProtect is now proactive with periodic malware scans – AppleInsider
VINNE & THE SQUIRRELS
- Report: All iPhone 15 models to have Dynamic Island, but not Always-On or ProMotion – 9to5Mac
WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- How to set up eSIM on your new iPhone 14 – TechCrunch
- This New iOS 16 Feature Is a Game-Changer for Anyone Who Struggles to Keep Track of Taking Their Meds – SELF
- Live Home 3D 4.5 – TidBITS
JUST A SNIPPET
For things that are not worth more than a flypast
- Apple website glitch sets iPhone 14 price at $777,777/mo – 9to5Mac
NEMO'S HARDWARE STORE
