MyMac Podcast 895: iMadOS

One of the GMen has been predicting for a long time that what the iPad needs isn’t half-hearted multitasking that requires more moves than a rugby player in the /line-out, but a full fledged floating window experience. Kinda like every operating systems on any large screen currently uses. Maybe…JUST maybe that’s coming true in the next version of iPadOS.
Links:
timeout.com list of helpful Ukrainian donation sites:
For Pick’s Sake
Guy:-
Gaz:-
Contact Info:
Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/
Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.