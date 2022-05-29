MyMac Podcast 895: iMadOS

One of the GMen has been predicting for a long time that what the iPad needs isn’t half-hearted multitasking that requires more moves than a rugby player in the /line-out, but a full fledged floating window experience. Kinda like every operating systems on any large screen currently uses. Maybe…JUST maybe that’s coming true in the next version of iPadOS.

Links:
timeout.com list of helpful Ukrainian donation sites:

Ukrainian Red Cross

Doctors without borders

For Pick’s Sake

Guy:-

Gaz:-

