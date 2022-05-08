MyMac Podcast 893: Let the games begin!

Gaz is feeling ornery…no wait Honor-y with a Rugby honors dinner so Karl is stepping in to help Guy (who has no honor) with the podcast this week. Karl knows all the ins and outs of Mac gaming with games not meant for the Mac and will tell us how he gets that done! And Gaz shows up at the beginning ANYWAY!
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in Apple Podcasts
How does Karl Game?
stadia.google.com
geforcenow.com
https://store.steampowered.com
store.epicgames.com
https://www.xbox.com/en-US/xbox-game-pass/cloud-gaming
Links:
For Picks Sake
Guy:-
Gaz:- Ghost Recon
Karl:- macandforth podcast show link stuff
Contact Info:
Karl’s stuff: https://www.macandforth.com/ ; https://www.facebook.com/macandforth/ ; https://twitter.com/macandforth ; macandforth@gmail.com
Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/
Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501
Patron Link: Macparrot
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot
Paypal Link: Macparrot
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.