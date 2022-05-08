MyMac Podcast 893: Let the games begin!

Gaz is feeling ornery…no wait Honor-y with a Rugby honors dinner so Karl is stepping in to help Guy (who has no honor) with the podcast this week. Karl knows all the ins and outs of Mac gaming with games not meant for the Mac and will tell us how he gets that done! And Gaz shows up at the beginning ANYWAY!

How does Karl Game?

stadia.google.com
geforcenow.com
https://store.steampowered.com
store.epicgames.com
https://www.xbox.com/en-US/xbox-game-pass/cloud-gaming

Links:

For Picks Sake

Guy:-

Gaz:- Ghost Recon

Karl:- macandforth podcast show link stuff

