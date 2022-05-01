MyMac Podcast 892: At your Services

It seems redundant these days to report on Apple’s finances when you could record it once with a “Apple made record revenue and profits this year blah blah blah” and call it a day. There’s a nugget there though while not new, continues to astound the once hardware-heavy tech giant and that’s Services. This quarter, that’s where nearly 25% of all revenue Apple generated came from.

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

UK Uber drivers get minimum wage, holidays, and pensions â€“ with a big catch

For Pick’s Sake

Timeout.com list of helpful Ukrainian donation sites

Ukrainian Red Cross

Doctors without borders

Guy:-

Gaz:- Billy Kay addressing the Scottish Parliament

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501

Patron Link: Macparrot

Ko-Fi link: Macparrot

Paypal Link: Macparrot