On episode 377 of Geekiest Show Ever, Elisa and Melissa share practical tips and experiences with estate planning. Check out our full show notes here: https://www.geekiestshowever.com/gse377-estate-planning-1010101/ Episode Artwork Credit: blended graphic by Melissa Davis based on images from Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash, Gordon Johnson and 200 Degrees from Pixabay.

Apps that help with grieving and give guidance to families after the death of a loved one

Empathy (iOS) https://apps.apple.com/us/app/empathy-loss-companion/id1536395192

https://www.empathy.com/

Everplans (iOS) https://apps.apple.com/us/app/everplans/id1590237847

https://www.everplans.com/

Lantern https://www.lantern.co/

Cake https://www.joincake.com/

Articles

Why (and How) to Talk to Your Parents About Estate Planning

Who Gets Your Digital Assets: Heirs or Hackers?

When making a will, be specific. Sometimes it’s as simple as leaving everything to be divided equally among children. Other times you may want items to go to a specific person, such as family heirlooms. Make sure it’s all spelled out in your will.

Here is a resource we found for learning about making your own will: https://www.freewill.com/ (not an endorsement)

Episode Artwork Credit: Taras Shypka on Unsplash image modified by Melissa Davis

