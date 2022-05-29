Essential Apple Podcast 255: So long iPods… We knew you well

Yes, last week was a desert for news after the glut of the week of EAP 254 – also Simon felt a bit under the weather so we decided to take a raincheck… But as ever you can’t keep a “good” podcast down so just like the excellent Mac&Forth, Simon, Nick and Jim are also back to fill your ears with inane chatter and “informed” opinions on what went on in the world of Apple and Tech

Recorded 15th May 2022

On this week’s show

APPLE

The music lives on – Apple Apple Discontinues iPod Touch – MacRumors iPod Touch Completely Sold Out in Apple’s US Store – MacRumors You can no longer buy the iPod touch from Apple in the US – Cult of Mac RIP iPod: A Look Back at Apple’s Iconic Music Player Over the Years – MacRumors A Visual History of the Apple iPod – PCMag UK

I Invited Tim Cook to Speak At My Graduation. He Gave Me This Advice – Elite Daily Tim Cook delivers commencement address at Gallaudet University, highlights accessibility– 9to5Mac

Kuo: New Apple TV to Launch in Second Half of 2022, Lower Price Possible – MacRumors

Apple @ Work: Apple is building a feature to install non-App Store apps – 9to5Mac

iPhone supplier Pegatron issues production warning over COVID lockdowns – AppleInsider

Apple Accidentally Leaks Surprise Upgrades In New iPhone Release – Forbes

Abandoned apps policy could see one-third of apps removed from App Store and Google Play – 9to5Mac

Non-pro look at the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro – 9to5Mac

Im a die-hard Windows fan, but the M1 Mac Mini converted me – DigitalTrends

TECHNOLOGY

Google is dropping the headphone jack from its Pixel phones – Business Insider

Apple CarPlay Workaround for Tesla Vehicles Now Available to Download – MacRumors

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Warnings issued over ‘New Profile Pic’ app that may send your personal data to Russia – NBC2

Some top 100,000 websites collect everything you type – before you hit submit – ArsTechnica

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Harvard scientists discover the cause of multiple sclerosis – Brighter Side of News

How to see where 5G is available near you using Speedtest on iOS – Mashable

