Let’s Talk Apple 102: February 2022

This month Bart is joined by Chuck Joiner from Mac Voices and Rod Simmons from the SMR podcast.

The show starts with the usual followups and updates on long-running stories. That’s followed by one notable number, some some Apple-related legal news, a little Apple HR & acquisitions news, and some highlights from Apple’s original content and subscription services. The three main stories are updated safety protections for AirPods, the effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the Apple world, and a preview of Apple’s annual shareholder meeting. The show ends with a quick rundown of some smaller Apple-related stories that made the news in February.

Detailed show notes are available at https://lets-talk.ie/lta102.

Please consider supporting the show on Patreon at https://patreon.com/ltpod.

Links:

Let’s Talk Apple: http://www.lets-talk.ie/apple @LTPod

Bart Busschots: http://www.bartb.ie @bbusschots

Chuck Joiner: http://www.macvoices.com @chuckjoiner

Rod Simmons: https://smrpodcast.com @rodsimmons