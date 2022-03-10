On episode 372 of Geekiest Show Ever, Elisa and Melissa discuss their reactions to the March Apple Event among other topics like representation and possible battery drain solutions. Check out our full show notes here https://www.geekiestshowever.com/gse372-march-apple-event-reactions/

The Apple Event took place March 8, 2022 on International Women’s Day.

Representation matters. Here are some of the women responsible for bringing us the products that help us create change and improve life in the world around us:

Francesca Sweet – Product Line Manager for iPhone

Angellina Kyazike – Engineering Program Manager for iPad

Colleen Novielli – Product Line Manager for the Mac

Nicole Kordes – Engineering Program Manager for the Mac

Episode Artwork Credit: Apple

Check the Apple Security Updates page to see if your Apple gear is up to date.