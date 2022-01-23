GSE369 Elisa Comes Alive

On episode 369 of Geekiest Show Ever, Elisa, Queen of The Rock Concert, regales us with her experiences attending live shows. Tune in to hear some useful tips for getting tickets. The artwork for this episode is from Elisa’s ticket archives and it’s only a fraction of the collection!

