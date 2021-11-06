On episode 365 of Geekiest Show Ever, Elisa chats with photographer Peter Bird about photography, podcasting, and working during Covid. The occasional banging you hear behind Peter is fireworks going off for Guy Fawkes Day. Check out our full show notes here: https://www.geekiestshowever.com/gse365-drawing-the-light-with-peter-bird/

Find Peter online:

Photography

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

Do you have questions about what you heard in this episode? Please send us your feedback. You can email us: podcast at geekiestshowever dot com. Follow us on Twitter for additional tips and conversation: https://twitter.com/GeekiestShow. We’d like to hear from you, so let us know which tech topics interest you most. Elisa can be found at https://twitter.com/elisapacelli1 and Melissa can be found at https://TheMacMommy.com/

Check the Apple Security Updates page to see if your Apple gear is up to date.

