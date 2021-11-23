Essential Apple Podcast 244: Fix it yourself?

This week Simon and Nick discuss if Apple are planning their car to launch without a steering wheel or pedals in 2025. The surprise announcement you will be able to fix it yourself soon – if you really want. How Simon’s new iPhone 13 setup didn’t go smoothly. 50 years of chips, and more.

Recorded 21st November 2021

NICK RILEY

@spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.

Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple

Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube

Nick’s church stream videos – YouTube

APPLE

Mark Gurman: Apple’s car deadline of 2025 fits with company playbook – Irish Examiner Apple reportedly aims to debut a fully self-driving car in 2025 – Autoblog

Apple announces new Self Service repairs for iPhone 12, iPhone 13 – iMore Only a ‘Small Fraction’ of iPhone Users Will Use Self Service Repair Program, Study Suggests – MacRumors

Apple’s macOS Monterey memory leak blamed on custom cursors – The Register

Giving iPhones cool features is no good if people don’t understand what they do – iMore

Here’s What Data Apple Will Give Your Family When You Pass Away – MacRumors

Amazon launches a dedicated Prime Video app for Mac – Engadget

Capture One to Launch iPhone App for Photo Capture and Editing – PetaPixel

macOS Monterey Includes Network Quality Test – The Mac Observer Network Toolbox (via Mac Geek Gab] – Mac App Store

Epic Game CEO Says ‘Apple Must Be Stopped’– The Mac Observer

TECHNOLOGY

The Chip That Changed the World – WSJ – 50 years ago, not 30 as I stupidly said… Simon

These smart glasses offer a glimpse at the future Apple and Facebook are planning – CNBC

Twitter makes big changes for devs as it eyes decentralized future – The Verge

Arla creates poo-powered batteries to highlight AD potential – Bioenergy News

Apple-1 computer sells for $400,000 – Geeks Corner

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

From Donny: Brydge Air MAX+ Wireless Keyboard Case with Multi-Touch Trackpad for iPad Air 4th Generation and iPad Pro 11-inch, Detachable Magnetic SnapFit Case and MIL-STD-810G 4-Foot Drop Protection – Amazon $100–$200 USD / £100–£108 UKP dependent on iPad model

100+ Mac Keyboard Shortcuts You Should be Using to Work More Efficiently – TechPP

iOS 15: 10 hidden features you need to know – Macworld

Ex-Apple Genius Bar worker shares little-known iPhone tricks – Newsweek

All-new Spigen OneTap Ring brings MagSafe compatibility to most cases, more – 9to5Toys

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

Steve Wozniak’s Startup Privateer Plans to Launch Hundreds of Satellites to Study Space Debris – Daring Fireball

NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE (49:07)

Ten Questions in Ten Minutes with Raviv from Kino Also, here’s the promo code for 2 months on our monthly premium plan: KINOWITHJOHNNEMO Kino is: Free/$12 USD/$100 USD per month depending on plan



