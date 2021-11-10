Essential Apple Podcast 243: Can I do the twirling thing now?

Warren Sklar (of Mac To The Future, In Touch With iOS, and more) joins Simon and Nick to chat over the goings on this week including “hidden features” in Monterey, Siri Apple Watch commands, a MyCharge safety recall, a Quick Notes tip, and more stuff that caught our eye this week…

Recorded 31st October 2021

APPLE

Apple’s Extended Return Policy Now in Effect for 2021 Holiday Season – MacRumors

Tim Cook on Twitter

12 Hidden Features in macOS Monterey Worth Finding – LifeHacker

Hands-on: ‘Magicut’ is a free iOS video editor app for your new iPad mini 6 – 9to5Mac From @MacJim feedback for you regarding Magicut on the iPad Pro M1… It crashes all the time

M1 Pro/M1 Max MacBook Pro Crashes When Playing HDR Videos on YouTube, Report Users — iPhone in Canada

Apple fixes macOS Monterey glitch that prevented some Macs from booting – Apple World Today

11 Siri Commands on Apple Watch You Need to Try – iDropNews

What macOS Monterey’s ‘Relocated Items’ are, and how to delete them — AppleInsider

Apple hires former Tesla Autopilot software exec to bolster self-driving car effort — 9to5Mac

Third-party iPhone 13 screen repairs disable Face ID, iFixit confirms – BGR

TECHNOLOGY

‘Squid Game’ cryptocurrency collapses in a $3 million scam – Engadget

Intel Alder Lake Chips For Desktop Beats Apples M1 Pro, M1 Max in Benchmarks. – Wccftech

Microsoft OneDrive app will stop syncing with Windows 7 and 8 on March 1st 2022 – Engadget

Urgent recall issued after people were burned, so stop using this phone charger now – BGR

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Interesting point – had difficulty trying to activate the new Quick Note (generally said to be put the mouse in the bottom right of the screen… courtesy of MacGeekGab I learned that Fn-Q will activate it, also I looked into the hot corners settings and lo and behold the reason it didn’t work for me is because I already use that as a hot corner for “show desktop” but New Quick Note is a hot corner option – so actually you can set it to any corner (with or without an extra modifier key)

From @Donny NEW Apple Microfiber Cleaning Cloth Wipe GENUINE 5-pack – eBay

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

5 Dumb Phone Accessories That We Cant Help But Love Anyway – Digital Trends

I’ve created human-style eyes for robots – with some inspiration from Jabba the Hut. – The Conversation

