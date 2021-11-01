Essential Apple Podcast 242: I want to ride my bicycle

Apple reported record results {again) – analysts moaned (again), shares went down (again) – Nick and Simon decide to mostly ignore that and talk about other things from the week including the OpenBike, the Apple Polishing Cloth, the M1 MacBook Air as the everyman Mac laptop and more…
Recorded 31st October 2021
APPLE
- Apple announces record fourth quarter – Six Colors
- USB hub not working with macOS Monterey? You’re not alone – iMore
- Former Mac chief and Windows head both stress vast scale of Apple’s lead over Intel – 9to5Mac
- iFixit teardown confirms the $19 Apple cleaning cloth is a repairability disgrace — Mashable
- iFixit teardown
- Apple’s worst shipping delay is for a $19 polishing cloth — Engadget
- Fun with the Notch – Twitter
TECHNOLOGY
- Are SSDs Really More Reliable Than Hard Drives? – Backblaze
- Facebook changes its company name to Meta – CNN
- Truth Social Violated Mastodon’s ToS; Trump’s Entire Platform Might Now Be DOA — The Bulwark
SECURITY & PRIVACY
- Microsoft finds new macOS vulnerability, Shrootless, that could bypass System Integrity Protection – Microsoft Security Blog
- Hackers Breach iOS 15, Windows 10, Google Chrome During Massive Cyber Security Onslaught — Forbes
WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- Is That Rain? New Tricks to Try on Apple’s Weather App for iPhone, Appl… – PC Mag
- Airy Pose – App Store
- ‘Openbike’ is an open-source wooden bicycle you can make from plywood – Input
JUST A SNIPPET
For things that are not worth more than a flypast
- Native Union celebrates iPod 20th anniversary with iPod Socks-inspired AirPod Beanies – 9to5Mac
