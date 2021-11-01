Essential Apple Podcast 242: I want to ride my bicycle

Apple reported record results {again) – analysts moaned (again), shares went down (again) – Nick and Simon decide to mostly ignore that and talk about other things from the week including the OpenBike, the Apple Polishing Cloth, the M1 MacBook Air as the everyman Mac laptop and more…

Recorded 31st October 2021

APPLE

Apple announces record fourth quarter – Six Colors Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results – Apple Apple Reports All-Time Quarterly Revenue Record for Macs – MacRumors

USB hub not working with macOS Monterey? You’re not alone – iMore

Former Mac chief and Windows head both stress vast scale of Apple’s lead over Intel – 9to5Mac

iFixit teardown confirms the $19 Apple cleaning cloth is a repairability disgrace — Mashable iFixit teardown Apple’s worst shipping delay is for a $19 polishing cloth — Engadget

Fun with the Notch – Twitter Bartender Vanilla



TECHNOLOGY

Are SSDs Really More Reliable Than Hard Drives? – Backblaze

Facebook changes its company name to Meta – CNN

Truth Social Violated Mastodon’s ToS; Trump’s Entire Platform Might Now Be DOA — The Bulwark

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Microsoft finds new macOS vulnerability, Shrootless, that could bypass System Integrity Protection – Microsoft Security Blog

Hackers Breach iOS 15, Windows 10, Google Chrome During Massive Cyber Security Onslaught — Forbes

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Is That Rain? New Tricks to Try on Apple’s Weather App for iPhone, Appl… – PC Mag

Airy Pose – App Store

‘Openbike’ is an open-source wooden bicycle you can make from plywood – Input

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

Native Union celebrates iPod 20th anniversary with iPod Socks-inspired AirPod Beanies – 9to5Mac

