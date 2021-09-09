Essential Apple Podcast 235: Rock Down to Electric Avenue

No Jim this week but quite a lot of news, we correctly predict that Apple might send out invitations the day after we record, discuss the Primephonic acquisition and hope it means a decent classical offering from Apple, Nick takes a trip to Fully Charged Live, and lots more stuff that caught our eye this week.
GIVEAWAYS & OFFERS
- Glenn Fleishman’s book Take Control of Securing Your Mac can be found at takecontrolbooks.com along with many other titles by him, Joe Kissell, Jeff Carlson and others.
- Steve at Geeks Corner has a podcast which is usually a 5-15 min show of his thoughts on tech. Also keep an eye on his site or follow him on Twitter @GeekCorner_uk to watch for regular giveaways.
Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!
Recorded 6th September 2021
Listen to the show:
This and other episodes are available at:
Apple Podcasts | Overcast | Essential Apple | Pocket Casts | My Mac | Pinecast | Soundcloud | RadioPublic | Listen Notes | Podchaser | PlayerFM | TuneIn | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | Direct Download | RSS
On this week’s show:
NICK RILEY
- @spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.
- Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple
- Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube
- Nick’s church stream videos – You Tube
JAMES ORMISTON
APPLE
- Apple Delays Rollout of Controversial Child Safety Features to Make Improvements – MacRumors
- Apple indefinitely delays introduction of photo scanning features after widespread outcry – The Independent
- Germany wants Apple to offer iPhone updates and parts for 7 years – AppleInsider
- New EU rules for parts and updates would play into Apple’s strength – Apple 3.0
- Apple will ask before it targets you with its ads in iOS 15 – The Verge
- The iPhone 13’s rumored satellite link sounds like it’s just for emergencies – The Verge
- Apple acquires Primephonic, folding it into Apple Music – AppleMagazine
- Fission 2.7.1 Is Now Available; Fission Exits the Mac App Store – Rogue Amoeba
- Apple Arcade is getting an exclusive Lego Star Wars game – Engadget
- Apple Makes Season One of TV+ Mystery Drama ‘Home Before Dark’ Free to Watch – MacRumors
- TSMC Increased Its 5nm Chip Prices for Apple by Just 3 Percent – wccftech
- Apple TV+ Pays Off Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in Biscuits – The Mac Observer
- Ryan Reynolds Responds to Ted Lasso’s Wrexham AFC Joke – CBR
TECHNOLOGY
- Apps used by children must meet new UK privacy standards – 9to5Mac
- Google’s New AI Photo Upscaling Tech is Jaw-Dropping – PetaPixel
- Windows 11 available on October 5 – Windows Experience
SECURITY & PRIVACY
- Instagram to Require Users to Provide Their Date of Birth – MacRumors
WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- Use “Tell (contact)” to speed up Siri sending a text (thanks to Tony via Mac Geek Gab 887 for that)
JUST A SNIPPET
For things that are not worth more than a flypast
- Software for graphic designers finds success in two acts – The Times (PAYWALLED but there is a free trial option)
- Apple’s self-driving cars experience minor accidents within a week of. each other – iMore
Essential Apple Recommended Services:
- All Things Secured – Online security made simple by Josh Summers.
- Pixel Privacy – a fabulous resource full of excellent articles and advice on how to protect yourself online.
- Doug.ee Blog for Andy J’s security tips.
- Ghostery – protect yourself from trackers, scripts and ads while browsing.
- Simple Login – Email anonymisation and disposable emails for login/registering with
- 33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.
- AnonAddy – Disposable email addresses
- Sudo – get up to 9 “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity. Free for the first year and priced from $0.99 US / £2.50 UK per month thereafter… You get to keep 2 free avatars though.
- ProtonMail – end to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?
- ProtonVPN – a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!
- Comparitech DNS Leak Test – simple to use and understand VPN leak test.
- Fake Name Generator – so much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.
- Wire and on the App Stores – free for personal use, open source and end to end encryted messenger and VoIP.
- Pinecast – a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.
Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.
Social Media and Slack
You can follow us on:
Twitter / Slack / EssentialApple.com / Soundcloud / Spotify / Facebook / Pinecast
- Also a big SHOUT OUT to the members of the Slack room without whom we wouldn’t have half the stories we actually do – we thank you all for your contributions and engagement.
- You can always help us out with a few pennies by using our Amazon Affiliate Link so we get a tiny kickback on anything you buy after using it.
- If you really like the show that much and would like to make a regular donation then please consider joining our Patreon or using the Pinecast Tips Jar (which accepts one off or regular donations)
- And a HUGE thank you to the patrons who already do.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.