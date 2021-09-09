Essential Apple Podcast 235: Rock Down to Electric Avenue

No Jim this week but quite a lot of news, we correctly predict that Apple might send out invitations the day after we record, discuss the Primephonic acquisition and hope it means a decent classical offering from Apple, Nick takes a trip to Fully Charged Live, and lots more stuff that caught our eye this week.

Glenn Fleishman’s book Take Control of Securing Your Mac can be found at takecontrolbooks.com along with many other titles by him, Joe Kissell, Jeff Carlson and others.

Steve at Geeks Corner has a podcast which is usually a 5-15 min show of his thoughts on tech. Also keep an eye on his site or follow him on Twitter @GeekCorner_uk to watch for regular giveaways.

Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!

Recorded 6th September 2021

NICK RILEY

@spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.

Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple

Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube

Nick’s church stream videos – You Tube

JAMES ORMISTON

MacJim in the Slack

Also on Flickr as Ormie (O)

Has videos on Vimeo

APPLE

Apple Delays Rollout of Controversial Child Safety Features to Make Improvements – MacRumors Apple indefinitely delays introduction of photo scanning features after widespread outcry – The Independent

Germany wants Apple to offer iPhone updates and parts for 7 years – AppleInsider New EU rules for parts and updates would play into Apple’s strength – Apple 3.0

Apple will ask before it targets you with its ads in iOS 15 – The Verge

The iPhone 13’s rumored satellite link sounds like it’s just for emergencies – The Verge

Apple acquires Primephonic, folding it into Apple Music – AppleMagazine Apple is building a classical music streaming app after buying Primephonic – Engadget Apple Acquires Classical Streaming Service Primephonic – Billboard

Fission 2.7.1 Is Now Available; Fission Exits the Mac App Store – Rogue Amoeba

Apple Arcade is getting an exclusive Lego Star Wars game – Engadget

Apple Makes Season One of TV+ Mystery Drama ‘Home Before Dark’ Free to Watch – MacRumors

TSMC Increased Its 5nm Chip Prices for Apple by Just 3 Percent – wccftech

Apple TV+ Pays Off Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in Biscuits – The Mac Observer Ryan Reynolds Responds to Ted Lasso’s Wrexham AFC Joke – CBR



TECHNOLOGY

Apps used by children must meet new UK privacy standards – 9to5Mac

Google’s New AI Photo Upscaling Tech is Jaw-Dropping – PetaPixel

Windows 11 available on October 5 – Windows Experience

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Instagram to Require Users to Provide Their Date of Birth – MacRumors

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Use “Tell (contact)” to speed up Siri sending a text (thanks to Tony via Mac Geek Gab 887 for that)

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

Software for graphic designers finds success in two acts – The Times (PAYWALLED but there is a free trial option)

Apple’s self-driving cars experience minor accidents within a week of. each other – iMore

