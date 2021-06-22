Essential Apple Podcast 224: Post WWDC Ruminations

Recorded 13th June 2021
This week Nick is doing a “family thing”, poor Steve has “teh ill” and is sick iin bed and Jim can’t be with us because they are digging up the road outside his door and apparently the noise and vibrations are rattling the mugs in his cupboards! However Simon and Mark get together to discuss what they made of the WWDC event and cogitate on the bits that interested or disappointed them.
MARK CHAPPELL
- WWDC21 in under 25 minutes by Geekscorner
- No, Apple’s Private Relay is not a VPN – CNET
- Amazon is about to share your Internet connection with neighbors. Here’s how to turn it off – Washington Post
- You can place multiple copies of the same app on your home screen with iOS 15 — 9to5Mac
- Apple Temporarily Expands iCloud Storage in iOS 15 for Backing Up Data and Transferring to a New Device Mac Rumors
- macOS Monterey Allows You to Erase a Mac Without Needing to Reinstall… Mac Rumors
- Federighi on Apples latest privacy features – Six Colors
- Buried features: There’s more to macOS Monterey than the keynote let on – Ars Technica – Ars Technica
- macOS Monterey will drop support for older MacBook Pro and Air models – Engadget
- The Real System Requirements for Apple’s 2021 Operating Systems – TidBITS
- macOS Monterey: Here are the features exclusive to M1 Macs – 9to5Mac
- Ten Cool New Features Introduced at WWDC 2021 – TidBITS
- Apple almost forgot about tvOS 15, but here’s everything new – 9to5Mac
- tvOS 15 lets you sign in to apps using Face ID on your iPhone – 9to5Mac
- Is Old Os the New OS – Geekscorner
- Update your Windows 10 PC right now to protect yourself from six new zero day exploits – BGR
- Apple M1 Processor Bug Is ‘Baked’ In — But Is It Serious? – Forbes
