Essential Apple Podcast 224: Post WWDC Ruminations

This week Nick is doing a “family thing”, poor Steve has “teh ill” and is sick iin bed and Jim can’t be with us because they are digging up the road outside his door and apparently the noise and vibrations are rattling the mugs in his cupboards! However Simon and Mark get together to discuss what they made of the WWDC event and cogitate on the bits that interested or disappointed them.

WWDC21 in under 25 minutes by Geekscorner

No, Apple’s Private Relay is not a VPN – CNET

Amazon is about to share your Internet connection with neighbors. Here’s how to turn it off – Washington Post

You can place multiple copies of the same app on your home screen with iOS 15 — 9to5Mac

Apple Temporarily Expands iCloud Storage in iOS 15 for Backing Up Data and Transferring to a New Device Mac Rumors

macOS Monterey Allows You to Erase a Mac Without Needing to Reinstall… Mac Rumors

Federighi on Apples latest privacy features – Six Colors

Buried features: There’s more to macOS Monterey than the keynote let on – Ars Technica – Ars Technica

macOS Monterey will drop support for older MacBook Pro and Air models – Engadget

The Real System Requirements for Apple’s 2021 Operating Systems – TidBITS

macOS Monterey: Here are the features exclusive to M1 Macs – 9to5Mac

Ten Cool New Features Introduced at WWDC 2021 – TidBITS

Apple almost forgot about tvOS 15, but here’s everything new – 9to5Mac

tvOS 15 lets you sign in to apps using Face ID on your iPhone – 9to5Mac

Is Old Os the New OS – Geekscorner

Update your Windows 10 PC right now to protect yourself from six new zero day exploits – BGR

Apple M1 Processor Bug Is ‘Baked’ In — But Is It Serious? – Forbes

