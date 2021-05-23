Let’s Talk Photography 92: Railways not Trains

In this solo show, and very much inspired by last month’s chat with Antonio Rosario about the railway photographer O. Winston Link, Bart digs a little deeper into the whys and the hows of railway photography. The first part of the show explores the differences between thinking about shooting railways as opposed to trains, with the hope of inspiring you to have a go. Following on from that, the second part gives some practical tips that might help you convert your inspiration into great images.

